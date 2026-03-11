Orange’s biggest country music party is back — and in 2026, A Night in Nashville is expanding into its biggest and boldest edition yet.

Returning on Saturday, March 14 at the Orange Showground, country music lovers can expect a brand-new main stage, increased production, and a powerhouse lineup taking the experience to a whole new level.

Headlining the new main stage at the Orange Showground will be Lane Pittman, fresh from touring nationally with Luke Combs, alongside Robbie Mortimer and Brooke Schubert. They will be joined by a mix of travelling and local stars, including Mack Geiger (QLD), recent Toyota Star Maker finalists Jaydin Shingleton, Mackenzie Lee and Liam Maihi, as well as Orange’s own Scarlet Gee

It's a lineup sure to deliver the high-energy American country soundtrack that has defined the event since its inception, says Event Director Tim Mortimer.

Ticket sales have already exceeded last year's sold-out event, but with expanded capacity, Tim expects to welcome more than 2,000 country music lovers through the showground gates next weekend.

“We’re really investing in this event for Orange,” Tim said. “The new main stage, outdoor on the Showground, allows us to elevate the entire experience — bigger production, bigger artists, and a better flow for the crowd.

"Last year we sold out 1,400 tickets and had more than 800 people on the waitlist. We had to turn people away. This year, with the expanded site and new stage, we’re inviting everyone — especially locals — to get behind us and come along!”

What started five years ago as a passion project to bring the community together after the pandemic has grown into something much more significant, said Tim, who believes A Night in Nashville can become a signature event and a real tourism drawcard for Orange.

And he has the data to back it up, with 75 per cent of ticket holders in 2025 coming from outside the Orange postcode.

“We know what that means for accommodation providers, restaurants, cafes and small businesses around town... When people travel here for the weekend, the entire community benefits, and we really want to make sure that continues for decades to come.”

Even with strong visitation from outside the region, Tim is keen to see more locals embrace the event in 2026.

“We’d love your support," he said. "We believe A Night in Nashville can be an event that all generations come together for — and one that people will travel for. You don’t even have to love country music to have a great night at Nashville!

“We’ve got plenty of ideas for the future, but the local community leaning in and showing up is critical.”

With fifteen artists across multiple stages, a high-energy Nashville atmosphere and a production scale never before seen for the event, A Night in Nashville 2026 is shaping up to be its most ambitious edition yet.

Tickets on sale now via anightinnashville.com.au or can be purchased at the gate.

A Night in Nashville gets underway at 4 pm on Saturday, March 14, at the Orange Showground. A free shuttle bus will be doing loops to and from the Orange Visitors Centre throughout the night.