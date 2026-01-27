Council’s now-annual bulky waste clean-up got underway on Tuesday, January 27, giving Orange residents the chance to dispose of unwanted large household items.

The collection will take place over four weeks from January 27 to February 20, with Council’s waste contractor, JR Richards and Sons, using the ‘Week A / Week B’ yellow-bin recycling collection calendar to split the bulky waste collection into two stages.

Residents west of Anson Street are in Week A and should place their bulky waste out this Sunday, January 25.

Residents who live east of Anson Street along with residents who live on Anson Street, are in Week B and should place their bulky waste out on Sunday, February 8.

Residents living in Spring Hill, Lucknow and Clifton Grove are also part of Week B and so should put their bulky waste out on Sunday, February 8.

Council has “strongly encouraged” residents not to put their waste out earlier than their allocated date, as the material can get damaged or vandalised, which means it cannot be recycled and becomes a safety issue for residents and pick-up crews.

To maximise recycling, the bulky waste will be collected by three separate trucks so material should be placed neatly next to the edge of the curb in three piles: whitegoods, scrap metal and general bulky waste, which will enable the collection to occur quickly and efficiently.

Acceptable items to place out for collection include: mattresses; household appliances and whitegoods; Scrap metal; empty tins and drums; furniture; and e-waste such as computers or electronic equipment.

Waste that can normally be put in regular waste bins (household garbage, green waste and recyclable material) will not be collected.

Other items that will not be accepted include: mirrors, glass tabletops, window panes or glass sliding doors; asbestos or fibro; insulation batts; motor vehicles, engines and car parts; building and demolition materials; large carpet rolls; tyres, and hazardous waste.

More information about the bulky waste collection can be found on the Orange City Council’s website.