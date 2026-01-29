It’s just another working day for the good volunteers at FoodCare Orange, with shopping trolleys already lining up at the March Street food relief and rescue charity that provides cut-price groceries and fresh produce for struggling locals.

“This is just an average busy morning for us, another day, not super-rushed or anything, about normal,” team leader Catherine Ranger told 'Orange City Life' as shoppers filled baskets and bags with the stuff of life to help keep hunger at bay.

While most of our large supermarket chains — Woolies, Coles, Aldi, IGA, and Harris Farm — are all on board with this wonderful initiative, Orange individuals also do their bit to donate local produce to the cause.

“We often have the general public drop off stuff; tomatoes, beans, eggs, other foods, which is wonderful,” she adds, just as a regular contributor brings in a couple of boxes of home-grown apricots.

“With inflation, times are hard, absolutely; some of our service providers donate food cards, but a $10 voucher goes nowhere today.”

Volunteers are the other key ingredient that keeps this show on the road, she explained.

“We have about 100 in total, but that also includes the people that pick up the groceries, put them in their cars or whatever else, and bring them here,” Catherine said.

“They come and go, a lot are retirees, and they tend to go away during the winter months, and that’s when we most struggle, so new recruits are always welcome,” she concluded.

Want to help or need a hand? Go to www.foodcareorange.org.au, or call 0447 577 884.