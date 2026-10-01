Oct 2: With a song in your heart…

Have a song in your heart that you want to share with the world? Why not drop into the Open Mic Night at Club Millthorpe in Elliott Street on Friday?

Performers and spectators alike are welcome to enjoy a relaxed night of live entertainment, with everyone and anyone invited to get up and have a go at their favourite original number or cover tune!

Oct 3: Kids show “The Vegetable Plot” at the Ophir

Just the thing for the kids during the school holidays, the funny and fractured crowd from “The Vegetable Plot” is at the Ophir Hotel on Saturday.

This family-friendly performance for the kids features such characters as “Aspara Gus”, “Red Cabbage”, and “Tromboncino”. Tickets are only $25, which includes a delicious kids meal.

Oct 2/3: Live music Friday and Saturday at the Robin Hood

Every Friday and Saturday from 8pm, the Robin Hood Hotel on Burrendong Way features live music with a smooth acoustic sound to accompany your meals or a quiet drink.

Performing in the bistro and lounge, these acts are the perfect way to unwind over the long weekend.

Oct 3: Young rising country music star Nate Boylan

Appearing at The Greenhouse atop Orange Ex-Services’ Club on Saturday, Nate Boylan is a rising young singer-songwriter from Bathurst who has quickly become a star across the Central West.

Known for his acoustic-driven, easy-listening style, he blends traditional and contemporary country music elements, providing laid-back, melodic sets tailored for local audiences.

Oct 7: Twilight bowls back for daylight saving

With the return of daylight saving over the long weekend, the highly popular Wednesday Night Twilight Bowls competition returns to Orange City Bowling Club in Warrendine Street starting next Wednesday evening.

At only $20 per person to sign up, registration is from 5.30pm, with bowls from 6pm.

Oct 9/10: Wit and wisdom of political operator Paul

Celebrating the wit and wisdom of a once-in-a-lifetime political operator, Orange Civic Theatre hosts “The Gospel According to Paul” next Friday and Saturday.

Presented by Soft Tread Enterprises, the hit production stars celebrated writer, actor, and satirist Jonathan Biggins as former Prime Minister Paul Keating, in a funny and insightful theatrical experience that has entertained audiences across Australia.