On Sunday, May 17, local lovers of classic motorcycles and sharp outfits suited up for the world's most stylish fundraiser, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR). This year marks the 15th anniversary of the men's health fundraiser, which sees riders in more than 1,100 cities around the world take to the streets in signature dapper style. What began as a niche gathering of classic motorcycle enthusiasts has grown into the world’s largest coordinated motorcycle charity event, raising over US$60 million for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs.

Local participants met at Victory Lane motorcycle dealership before making their way through the central business district along Summer Street and then to the Duntryleague mansion for a few photos.

To find out more, visit www.gentlemansride.com