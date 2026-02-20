Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West is opening its facilities to more parents of sick kids at Orange Hospital with a new “Day Pass” program.

Across Australia, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) offer a “home away from home”, providing free accommodation for families so that they can stay close to their child as they receive treatment in hospital.

Along with eight comfortable family rooms, Ronald McDonald House in Orange has a large communal kitchen, dining space, and laundry facilities, which are now available to parents through the new Day Pass program.

“Essentially, the day pass program is for families in Paediatric Ward and Special Care Nursery, where there's a parent who needs to remain by the bedside but they need a break from the hospital environment,” RMHC Central West executive officer, Rebecca Walsh, said.

“They can book in and come down and spend time at Ronald McDonald House and it gives them access to do some washing if they need to, so use our laundry facilities, have a cup of tea or coffee, and have something to eat. Just be out of that hospital environment and have a little bit of a recharge.”

The program is open to all families with children and infants being treated in the Paediatric Ward and Special Care Nursery at Orange Hospital, whether they live in Orange or not.

The facilities in the house are available to Day Pass holders from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday, but bookings are essential.

“We’re very conscious that if someone is staying beside the bed of their child, they are long days and long nights for the families, and this gives them the ability to have a little break and do something for themselves,” Ms Walsh said.

“And just to be able to do washing, especially if you've come in a hurry and you're not going to necessarily remember to pack a bag. There is access to snacks and food because the meals at the hospital for the patients, so for the adults to be able to have something healthy and nutritious is so important.”

The idea for implementing a Day Pass program came about through discussions with other Ronald McDonald Houses and working closely with hospital management, Ms Walsh said.

“One of our global pillars is, ‘How do we serve more families and serve them better?’ And so we've been talking with the other houses around Australia about what they may be doing, and it was the Greater Western Sydney house in Westmead that has implemented this Day Pass program,” Ms Walsh explained.

“And so we sat down and had a talk with them, and as a result of that, we went and had a conversation with the head of pediatrics, the nursing unit manager, and also the general manager [in Orange] and they said, Yes, please! We would love that for our families.

“So it's the first of a couple of programs that we're trying to implement in partnership with the hospital here in Orange, and just another way we can support more families and wrap around more of our families.”

More information on the Day Pass program can be found at rmhccwnsw.org.au/what-we-do/ronald-mcdonald-house-orange