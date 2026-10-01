Enough is enough, says Member for Orange Phil Donato, who has tabled a notice of motion for a bill that would introduce mandatory life imprisonment for murder in certain domestic and family violence circumstances.

The move comes after a weekend of yet more alleged domestic violence homicides across NSW, along with the sentencing of Daniel Billings for the 2024 murder of Forbes mother Molly Ticehurst, 28.

Billings was sentenced earlier this month to 28 years imprisonment, with a 20-year non-parole period, after a reduction for his guilty plea.

“Several women and a child dead in one weekend are not a statistic to be filed away on Monday morning. It is an alarm to legislators that we have to do more,” Mr Donato said.

He questioned why Billings would be eligible for parole in just 20 years, given the nature and severity of the crime, which was committed while Billings was on bail for serious allegations involving Ms Ticehurst and subject to an apprehended violence order (AVO).

“Molly Ticehurst was in fear for her safety, and pleaded for protection. She had an AVO. Her killer was on bail. She was on the other side of a window from the man she feared. He came through that window and killed her. We cannot allow her death to become just another tragedy we mourn and move on from,” Mr Donato said.

Last Tuesday, Mr Donato tabled a notice of motion in the NSW Legislative Assembly to introduce the Crimes Amendment (Mandatory Life Sentences) Bill 2026. If passed, the bill would introduce mandatory life imprisonment for murder in defined and carefully prescribed domestic and family violence circumstances.

“My proposed bill will identify defined circumstances in which a murder committed in the context of domestic and family violence would attract a mandatory life sentence,” Mr Donato explained.

“Those circumstances will include the murder of involving persons either in a current or former domestic relationship, where existing protection orders or bail are in place to protect the victim from the offender, and other prescribed aggravating circumstances.

“The bill is intended to provide the strongest possible legal denunciation of domestic and family violence murder and to ensure the Parliament directly determines the consequences for these defined offences.”

Mr Donato said the move was not an attack on judges, who sentenced according to the law Parliament gave them.

“This is about Parliament deciding whether the current law goes far enough,” he said. “Most often, sentencing for these heinous crimes fails to meet community expectations.

“Molly deserved to grow old. She deserved to watch her son grow up. She deserved to come home safely. We cannot bring Molly back. But we can decide what happens next.

“We must do better. And we must legislate for it,” Mr Donato concluded.