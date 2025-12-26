A specialist plant group visit and major infrastructure and planning milestones have capped off a significant year for the Burrendong Botanic Garden and Arboretum, according to the Friends of Burrendong Arboretum (FOBA).

Members of the Eremophila Study Group recently visited the arboretum, donating a range of Eremophila cuttings to support the living collection. The national group, which has about 150 active members, is currently working with the University of Queensland on research into Eremophila seed germination.

While most species can be propagated from cuttings, almost 50 of the more than 250 described species require grafting.

Group leader Dr Lyndal Thorburn said the plants’ common name, Emu Bush, comes from an outdated belief that emus aided germination by eating the fruit, a theory no longer supported but still reflected in the name.

The visit coincided with a series of milestones outlined in FOBA’s “Milestones and Momentum” update, including completion of the Burrendong Botanic Garden and Arboretum Living Collections Plan. The plan is expected to be adopted by the board before its formal launch in February 2026, providing long-term direction for the garden’s collection and development.

The arboretum has also taken delivery of a new compact tractor, dubbed “Kumquat”, to support its rejuvenation works, and completed replacement of the greenhouse roof, improving propagation capacity

FOBA chair Katrina MacLennan said the organisation had been encouraged by renewed community engagement throughout the year.

“We have been most encouraged by renewed interest in our on-site plant sales and also our capacity to undertake contract growing for various local groups, such as Landcare,” she said.

Looking ahead, she added: “We look forward to your interest in next year’s activities and stay tuned for updates on the BBGA rejuvenation programs”

The updates highlight growing momentum for the arboretum as it heads into 2026, supported by research collaboration, volunteer involvement and targeted investment in infrastructure and planning.