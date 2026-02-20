Helping overcome the “health gap” between city and country for women’s sexual education services, is the aim of an inaugural forum being held in Orange later this month.

Entitled 'Unapologetically Hers', the event describes its goal as “bringing health and sex education to women in rural NSW.”

One of the those involved in organising the event, Dr Elizabeth Ying, told 'Orange City Life' that the local get-together hopefully represents the launch of a series of bush-based events offering help and advice to country women that their city-based cousins take for granted.

“This is the first one in the country, they’re being run by Dr Margaret Redelman to alert them on the important issues to do with women’s health,” Dr Ying said. “That’s why Dr Redelman picked Orange, she thought we’d start there with the intention of bringing it to a number of rural areas,” she added.

The event is described as “a day-long forum with sessions covering sexuality across all stages of life and talking through some of the curve balls life throws at you — from kids, menopause, and chronic illness to changes in relationship dynamics.”

Subjects covered include intimate communication, holistic wellness, dating safely in today’s world, and peri-menopausal and menopausal sexuality.

With sponsors including Orange Council, Orange Family Medical Centre, and Blooms the Chemist, the event is on Friday, February 27, at Quest Orange, 132 Kite Street, with tickets $20 (free for pension card holders).

“Dr Redelman is one of the top leaders in the industry and a specialist in her field and decided she wanted to bring the event she holds in Sydney to the country,” Dr Ying said. “She believes the more country women we can reach with this type of event, the better,” she concluded.

Dr Redelman OAM, a leading sexologist in her field, added that camping in the bush with her husband over the years gave her a love of the west to which she now wants to give something back.

“I’m often asked to give talks on these issues to medical groups and the like and, when I was offered the chance to do a talk in Orange, I jumped at it,” Dr Redelman said.

“I’m getting towards the end of my career and, believing that regional people are hugely disadvantaged in this field and, if this one succeeds, I’d like to do more in other country centres,” she added.

She views the proposed series as a way of giving back to the bush, with our district kicking off the series because she was already booked for another event in the Colour City at the same time.

“Seeing as I was coming to Orange — I’m giving a talk to doctors the night before — I thought this was the perfect chance to try one of these seminars here,” Dr Redelman said.

“I love the country and I feel that so many country people are missing out on this sort of advice because, really, sexual satisfaction is so important for mental health,” she concluded.