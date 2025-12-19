A little slice of our local history has been preserved, thanks to the conservation efforts led by the local employment and training organisation OCTEC.

Recognising its historic value, OCTEC stepped in to oversee the complete restoration of the historic advertising sign that adorns the wall of the 1876-built “Mackies store” on the corner of Byng and McLachlan Streets

The hand-painted advertising sign, which dates back to the 1930s, had last been restored in 1990, but had been severely affected by the elements over the decades since.

Taking the lead of the restoration project was OCTEC's Deanne Phillips, who set about gathering historical information regarding the building.

Research was carried out by members of the Orange and District Historical Society with assistance from Orange City Library, the NSW State Library, Orange City Council’s Heritage advisor and the owner, Chris Bevan.

With their help, Deanne was able to track down and meet signwriter Trevor Bennett, who had restored the sign in February 1990.

Trevor provided his hand-drawn original artwork (in perfect scale) to experienced signwriters Peter Golland and Christine Holmes, which greatly assisted the work.

Given the poor state of the wall and impact from water damage, a team of local bricklayers were employed to repair weathered joints and replace some bricks to stabilise the structure. After the necessary waterproofing was completed, the signwriting team went to work.

Using Trevor's original artwork, the image was projected onto huge sheets of paper, which were hand-perforated, then attached to the wall. Blue dyecast was 'bagged' over the holes, resulting in dots appearing on the brick wall. Once the sheets were removed, a pencil line connected the dots - a very labour-intensive activity!

The intricate artwork took hundreds of hours and used three layers of a special paint made only by a company in Melbourne.

But the results speak for themselves, and everyone involved in the project was overjoyed with the outcome, Deanne said.

OCTEC has been assisting the community for nearly 50 years and has restored a number of local heritage buildings over that time, including the Old Town Hall in Anson Street, the “Croagh Patrick” mansion and the old Lands Office in Kite Street.