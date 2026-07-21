The new John Davis OAM Stadium at the Orange Regional Sporting Precinct will have 1400 lux lighting, with Orange City Council giving the go-ahead at their last meeting on July 7.

Questions had been raised about the need for the more expensive 1400 lux lighting option, which is required to broadcast night games, when 500 lux lighting would meet current local sporting needs.

Lux levels measure the amount of light falling on a surface. Higher lux means brighter lighting. The 1400 lux option is expected to cost ratepayers an additional $1.97 million.

Orange City Council staff conducted two weeks of community engagement regarding both options, between June 10 and 24. This involved an online survey, supported by a series of face-to-face sessions held across locations including local sporting facilities, Orange City Library, Orange City Centre and the Orange Farmers Markets.

Of the more than 3000 survey responses received, 77.7 per cent of votes supported the 1400-lux lighting option, while 22.3 per cent supported the 500-lux option. Out of the total respondents, 93.4 per cent reported living within the Orange local government area.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said the council wanted to ensure the community had a genuine opportunity to have its say on the lighting options.

"The response showed just how much people care about this facility," Cr Mileto said. "It's a great example of community consultation working as it should, listening to residents, considering different perspectives and arriving at a result that reflects the preferences of our community.

On Monday morning, Cr Mileto was joined by Member for Orange Phil Donato, Deputy Mayor Tammy Greenhalgh and Orange City Council CEO Scott Maunder on a visit to the stadium site to inspect the progress.

"It was fantastic to hear firsthand about the work underway, including the remarkable fact that more than 2,000 cubic metres of concrete will be used in the construction of the stadium itself," Cr Mileto posted to social media following the visit.

"The John Davis OAM Stadium will be a tremendous asset for our community, providing a first-class venue for athletes, sporting organisations and spectators for many years to come. It’s exciting to see this important project taking shape, and I look forward to following its progress over the months ahead."