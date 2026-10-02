Neweys has been named 2026 Outstanding Business of the Year at the Business Orange Awards, capping a five-award night at the Gala at Banksia Orange on Friday, September 25.

A full house of 350 guests, including visitors from Sydney and interstate, came together to celebrate the best of the Orange business community on Friday night. This year's awards program recognised 124 finalist placings across 24 categories, representing 77 local organisations.

Along with the top award, Neweys also took out Excellence in Medium Business, Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion, and Employer of Choice (21 Employees & Over), while Mike Chambers of Neweys was named Outstanding Business Leader (21 Employees & Over).

Wangarang also enjoyed a standout night with three awards, winning Outstanding Community Organisation and People's Choice: Orange's Favourite Business, while Bettina O'Callaghan of Wangarang was voted Orange's Customer Service Star.

The four major business-size categories were won by Riot Digital (Excellence in Micro Business), Badlands Brewery & Taproom (Excellence in Small Business), Neweys (Excellence in Medium Business) and Whittaker Contracting Pty Ltd (Excellence in Large Business).

Winners in selected categories, including the four business-size categories, will now progress to the Business NSW Western Regional Awards.

“Business Orange exists to connect, support and champion the businesses that make our city what it is, and the Awards are one of the ways we do that,” said Amy van de Ven, President of Business Orange.

“This year's field was incredibly competitive. In three categories, the entries were so close that the judges reviewed them a second time to determine a clear winner, and for the first time we awarded Highly Commended recognition to acknowledge outstanding businesses in those categories. Congratulations once again to Neweys on an exceptional night, and to every winner, Highly Commended recipient and finalist."

Member for Orange, Phil Donato MP, congratulated Neweys on their award success while acknowledging all the nominees along with the hard work of Business Orange in hosting the event.

"Neweys is an iconic Orange business, with a long-standing connection to our community, and its recognition reflects the important role established local businesses play in shaping the character, economy and identity of our city," Mr Donato said.

“It is also fantastic to see businesses of all sizes and across so many different industries recognised through these awards, along with outstanding individuals who are inspiring drivers for local business success. Well done to all award winners."

Presenters on the night included Mayor of Orange Cr Tony Mileto and representatives from Business NSW and RDA Central West. The evening was hosted by MC Julia Wilson, with entertainment from Matt Boylan-Smith, and celebrations continued on the dance floor at Banksia well into the night.

Business Orange is already looking forward to plans for next year’s Award program.

AWARD WINNERS