Nina Oyama is a 30-something comedian who doesn’t really know what she’s doing or where she’s going.

But one thing is for certain. She is coming… to Orange on Friday, March 27!

A talented comedian, writer and actress, Oyama is well known to Australian television audiences from season one of Taskmaster Australia, as the ditzy receptionist Courtney on Utopia and the bubbly constable Abby Matsuda on Deadloch.

In Orange, Oyama will be revising her hilarious, award-winning 2024 stand-up show, ‘Nina Oyama is Coming’, for one night only at Factory Espresso.

“This is a show that she did to rave reviews in 2024, and because there was a demand, she actually did encore shows in Sydney and Melbourne earlier this year, to record it,” said Central West Comedy’s Nick Gleeson.

“I popped down to the Sydney show to watch it and I was floored! It was amazing and I am excited she'd say yes to coming to Orange,” he said.

“She will just be doing one night only, and this will pretty much be the last time she will perform this show anywhere.”

As a comedian, Oyama is hilariously and unflinchingly honest, and Nick says this is a show suitable for those 16 years and over.

“There is an explicit language warning. Nina can be quite... adventurous at times with her language, but I think most people can handle it and will love the show, because Nina is a quality comic,” Nick said.

For those who attend Nina Oyama’s show on March 27, Nick will be making available a special release of tickets to see Stephen K Amos at the Orange Function Centre on May 5, and the 2025 Encore show on May 14, featuring Mel Buttle, Wil Anderson, Justin Hamilton, Nath Valvo and host Rove McManus.

“It’s great we can get Stephen K Amos back in Orange and performing at a larger venue. He will be doing a full new hour, so it's a brand-new show, and there won't be any old material,” Nick said.

“Plus, there's also Rove McManus and Justin Hamilton who will be performing at Factory Espresso on Thursday, the 14th of May. So there’s heaps of comedy coming to Orange!”

See Nina Oyama is Coming at Factory Espresso on Friday, March 27. For tickets, visit centralwestcomedy.com.au