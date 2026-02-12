Pancake Tuesday, a delicious Malaysian feast, World Day of Prayer, a book fair, and a sad farewell, are all among the goings-on at Blayney’s Catholic and Anglican parishes in coming weeks.

First cab off the rank is the traditional Pancake Tuesday feast, on this year in the church hall at Christ Church, Adelaide Street, Blayney from 6pm on Tuesday, February 17.

Everyone is invited: bring a filling, or just yourself, to this fun and festive celebration that precedes the start of Lent (Ash Wednesday), starting February 18.

Also called Mardi Gras and Carnival, this event was customarily a chance to use up all the meat and other luxury foods, before the symbolic 40-day period of self-denial leading-up to Easter.

Talking of banquets, next up is a 'A Majestic Malaysian Feast' being hosted at Shalom House of Prayer in Carcoar. This imposing and historic former convent on the hill overlooking the quaint village, hosts various religions retreats, conventions, and religious and social occasions, and is wholly run by local volunteers.

“When the convent closed, it was Neville and Helen Bowers’ dream to turn it into a place for prayer, hospitality, and renewal,” Shalom steward Bernadette Collins told 'Orange City Life'.

“So, we run men’s and women’s meditations, retreats, conferences, get-togethers, and social occasions to bring people together,” she added.

To fund this sacred work, Shalom famously hosts these wonderful food experiences throughout the year, with the Saturday, February 21 luncheon event — the first for 2026 — featuring guest chefs Dee Ibrahim-Milligan and Gloria Rozario.

“Dee is not only devoting her time and expertise, but is also donating all the food for this wonderful occasion. We’ll hold it outside under the apple trees. It’s a lovely spot there, and will be a wonderful occasion with a number of delicious dishes.”

Success of these epicurean banquets has seen the program expanded this year with accommodation offered and locals only too welcome to attend.

“These events are becoming more popular, we’ve got five this year with people coming all the way from Sydney and Melbourne to attend,” Bernadette revealed.

“We get attendees from everywhere, and it would be good if we could get people from Blayney and Orange to also come out and see what we do,” she concluded. Call 0428 417 837, for more information.

Next-up, the annual ecumenical World Day of Prayer is on at Millthorpe CWA Hall on Friday, March 6, with the blighted African nation of Nigeria the subject of this year’s event on the theme 'I Will Give You Rest: Come' (Matthew 11:28–30).

Starting at 10am, as always, everyone is invited to attend with a light lunch held afterwards. Call Liz Knoblanche on 0448 543 487, for more information.

The call has also gone out for novels, histories, coffee table editions, as well as CDs, DVDs, and other saleable items, for the Christ Church Book Fair being held from mid-April this year.

Items can be left in the annex porch of the church hall in Adelaide Street, or by calling organiser Lyris May on 0427 606 330.

Sad news for Blayney Parish with the announcement late last year that the Rev Wally, and wife Dr Jordan Cox, are leaving the community where he started his ministry, with five selfless years serving the local villages.

Wally, Jordan, and their four children — Augustine, Edward, Wesley, and Isabel — are off to the wilds of Alberta, Canada, to minster at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Edmonton, from mid-March.

With ministers of religion not exactly thick on the ground at the moment, various locums, fill-ins, and volunteers will fill his role until a permanent replacement can be appointed.