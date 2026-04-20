Garry Davis has always loved hard work and being on the road; the perfect reason for his recent decision to retool his business, rather than retire.

Downsizing to a solid van and trailer and renaming to Garry Davis Removals and Deliveries, he remembers the day that he began in the removal trade, in the era of Holden Commodores and manual transmissions.

“I started as Garry Davis Removals way back on April 1, 1985, in Orange with one truck, a little four-tonne Hino, and I was doing deliveries for (white goods retailer) Norman Ross,” Gary recalled.

“Before that I had ‘Davo’s Diner’ at the BP service station near the fire station, but that was 12-hour days, seven nights a week,” he added.

It wasn’t long, however, before his professionalism, eye for detail, and laid-back personality had built the business into one of Orange district’s most prestigious removal firms.

“I love driving, and, at our peak, we had four trucks — all Mercedes Benz — four trailers, seven staff, a big storage shed, and two office girls.

“Now I want to keep my hand in, so I bought a new truck and trailer and downsized,” Garry revealed.

He said that while the furniture removal and delivery business — due to their physical, geographical, and logistical nature — are not subject to major changes in technology or trade-craft, things are definitely tough at the moment.

“The job has remained basically the same, but it is very hard now… the last time I went to get fuel, to fill the tank normally it’s $1000, this time, it was $1600.

“I drove to Bendigo last Friday with the van and trailer, came back again the next day, so there’s no easy way to cut costs, it’s just the nature of the job,” Garry explained.

He believes that being a good boss and keeping your staff happy, is one of the keys to success for small businesses anywhere.

“I absolutely love it, my ex-wife, who’s no longer with us, was working with us for ages. And the guy who started with me on April Fool’s Day back in 1985, was with me for 38 years.”

Work, however, is not his whole life with his business' corporate brand featuring the blue-and-white colours of his beloved Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs NRL rugby league club, and he has also had a long-time investment in racing.

“See up on the wall? I’ve had shares in a racehorse, and owned a greyhound called Removalist and a trotter called Not a Bad Move.

“I also still go down with the son to plenty of Doggies games; it’s good to have interests,” Garry believes.

At the moment though, he’s focussed on keeping his rebadged business in the game as we all face tough economic times.

“Fuel has come down with the excise cut, but only by about 25 cents a litre, it’s all about when and if this breaks,” Garry said.

“But it’s always been a good job, I’ve worked hard all my life, I don’t mind it,” he concluded.