What is your favourite Aussie snack, bite, or food experience?

A good old Aussie Meat Pie!

What is your favourite thing that makes Australia unique, or Aussie quote?

I heard the saying my first week in Australia to ‘Have A Go'! This typifies the Aussie spirit and coincides with the term – Mate. Both are highlights of what it means to me to be an Australian!

What are you most looking forward to on Australia Day?

The citizenship ceremony is special as it signifies an individual who commits to this great country. I took my oath at the second last game coaching the Sydney Kings back in 1995 in front of 10,500 witnesses.

What is your most memorable Australia Day or Ambassador experience?

This will be my 30th year as an Australia Day Ambassador. All have been special as I have been to 30 different communities from Cobar out west to Albury down south and Port Macquarie up north.

What makes you proud to be Australian?

I was born in the USA and came to Australia to play basketball for a year. 50 years later I have never looked back from a country that accepted me and provided the ability to ‘Have A Go’! It is truly a country of opportunity and critical to the future is the maintenance of ‘Mateship’ and looking after your fellow Aussie.