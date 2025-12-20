People living in socially disadvantaged and regional parts of Australia are consuming significantly more cannabis than those in wealthier metropolitan areas, according to a major new national study published this week.

The research, published in the journal Addiction, found cannabis consumption in the most disadvantaged communities was more than double that of the wealthiest areas between 2018 and 2025, while outer regional and remote communities used more than two-and-a-half times the amount consumed in major cities.

The study, led by researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) and the University of South Australia (UniSA), is the first in Australia to combine large-scale wastewater analysis with national survey data to track cannabis use trends over time.

By analysing wastewater samples from treatment plants serving more than 13 million Australians, alongside results from the National Drug Strategy Household Survey, researchers found cannabis use increased steadily across all communities during the seven-year period.

Lead researcher Dr Rory Verhagen, a Research Fellow at UQ’s Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences, said the consistency of the findings was striking.

“That gap has persisted over time, providing a rare, objective insight into population-level drug use and highlighting the need for targeted health responses,” Dr Verhagen said.

“The patterns were remarkably consistent across both wastewater data and self-reported survey responses, strengthening confidence in our findings.”

UniSA co-author Associate Professor Cobus Gerber said cannabis consumption rose annually across all socio-economic groups, with growth of about three to five per cent per year.

“Combining wastewater monitoring with traditional surveys provides a more complete picture of drug use in the community,” he said.

The findings come amid ongoing national debate about cannabis regulation, with researchers urging prevention and harm-reduction strategies tailored to the communities most affected.

The study, Cannabis consumption in Australia 2018–2025: Socio-economic and regional trends from wastewater and survey data, was funded by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.