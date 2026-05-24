Suppliers seeking to gain access to NSW’s growing pipeline of renewable energy generation and storage projects can now join several new directories established to help grow participation in the industry.

Developed by EnergyCo in partnership with the Industry Capability Network (ICN), the directories make it easier to identify and engage local suppliers.

Two directories - the Power Transmission Directory (PTD) and the Renewables Directory (RD) for Solar, Wind, BESS, Hydro and Emerging Technologies - are available now, with a further two to be released later this year, EnergyCo has advised.

The PTD and RD map Australian companies involved in the supply, manufacture and servicing of key components and services across renewable generation and storage technologies.

Their primary purpose is to provide project proponents and businesses with a structured and consistent view of local capability, supporting informed procurement and engagement across the renewable energy supply chain, EnergyCo says, identifying suitable local suppliers at different stages of project development.

The directories include information on equipment manufacturers and suppliers, as well as service providers involved in installation, testing, commissioning and ongoing maintenance.

EnergyCo Director Community Benefits and Outcomes Yvette Lloyd said the project is about building stronger communities through connection, and aims to help understand capability across the renewable energy sectors in NSW.

“Connecting local businesses with renewable energy projects isn’t just about supply chains - it’s about building stronger communities. We’re excited to see how local suppliers step up and help power the State’s transition to renewable energy,” she said.

Industry Capability Network Executive Director Ian Hudson said the directories were an important tool for companies to identify local suppliers.

“If we can make it easy to find local suppliers, the local community will benefit from more local jobs and prosperity,” he added.

“It just makes good economic and environmental sense to use local businesses."

To view the directories and explore opportunities, go to https://www.energyco.nsw.gov.au/industry/local-business-supply-opportunities.