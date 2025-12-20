Sunday, December 21, has been declared a Day of Reflection by the Federal and NSW Governments to honour the victims of the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach and to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.

The day will be marked nationally and across NSW with a series of symbolic and community-led events, including flags on Australian and NSW Government buildings being flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.

The Day of Reflection falls on the final full day of Chanukah, a period traditionally associated with light, faith and resilience, deepening the sense of loss felt within the Jewish community and across the country.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns said: “We invite people across the country to light a candle at 6.47pm, one week since the attack unfolded, as a quiet act of remembrance with family, friends or loved ones. We are also asking Australians to observe a minute of silence.”

A number of initiatives will take place throughout the day and evening, including buildings lighting up yellow, a beam of light shining into the sky from Bondi Pavilion, and a community memorial event delivered with the support of Jewish leaders. Television and radio networks have also be asked to pause for a minute’s silence at 6.47pm.

The NSW Government has partnered with Rotary to establish the Unite for Bondi – Bondi Terror Attack Appeal, which will provide support to survivors and families of those who lost their lives. Donations can be made via rawcs.org.au.

The Commonwealth and NSW Governments will also work closely with the Jewish community on arrangements for a National Day of Mourning to be held in the New Year.

Support services for those impacted by the attack are available at nsw.gov.au/bondibeachattack.