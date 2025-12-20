A Total Fire Ban has been declared for the Greater Hunter, Central Ranges, North Western, Upper Central West Plains and Lower Central West Plains regions for Sunday, December 21, 2025, due to forecast hot and windy conditions.

The Total Fire Ban commenced at midnight and covers the following council areas:

Central Ranges (Extreme) – Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Lithgow, Mid-Western, Oberon, Orange

Greater Hunter (Extreme) – Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton, Upper Hunter

Lower Central West Plains (High) – Bland, Dubbo, Forbes, Lachlan, Narromine, Parkes, Temora, Weddin

North Western (Extreme) – Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett, Warrumbungle

Upper Central West Plains (Extreme) – Bogan, Coonamble, Gilgandra, Warren.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) provides the following advice.

Under Extreme fire conditions:

Take action now to protect your life and property.

These are dangerous fire conditions.

Check your bush fire plan and ensure that your property is fire ready.

If a fire starts, take immediate action.

If you and your property are not prepared to the highest level, go to a safer location well before the fire impacts.

Reconsider travel through bush fire risk areas.

Under High fire conditions:

Be ready to act.

There’s a heightened risk. Be alert for fires in your area.

Decide what you will do if a fire starts.

If a fire starts, your life and property may be at risk. The safest option is to avoid bush fire risk areas.

Please note: The RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert for areas of heightened risk. Harvest operators should monitor conditions and regularly check that they are operating within guidelines.

No fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended during a Total Fire Ban. Gas and electric barbecues may be used provided certain conditions are met. Total Fire Ban rules and a map of current Total Fire Ban areas are listed at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

The RFS Orana Team reinforced the ban by stating: "(On) Sunday, December 21, there is a TOTAL FIRE BAN and permits are suspended in the Dubbo and Narromine LGAs."