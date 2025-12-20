For more than two decades, James Sheahan Catholic High School students and their families have pitched in to help local families in need each Christmas.

This year, their efforts have been doubly timely, as volunteers from the St Vincent de Paul Society (“Vinnies”) drop in to collect gifts donated to the school’s annual toy drive.

“The Vinnies Christmas Appeal is for the students to bring in a gift or something each Christmas, we do it at Easter also, and there’s so much chocolate!” Sheahan’s Student Representative Council coordinator Tristan Harrison said.

“This year, we’ve probably brought in a bit more stuff than last… I’m told it’s been running since 2004, so it’s definitely a long-standing tradition at the school,” he added.

Helping load the gifts, volunteer Tony Davidson revealed that the iconic charity is certainly having a busy festive season for 2025.

“It’s been very hectic, yes, there’s simply more homeless people needing care and support in the community,” Mr Davidson said.

“There’s more demand for our services generally, than in the past,” he added.

Hard-hit families are being squeezed all ways, colleague Bill Kelly revealed.

“We’re seeing a big increase in the need for care and support for things like food,” Bill said. “There’s also energy bill stress, for gas and electricity,” he explained.

The killer for home finances during our current housing crisis, he believes, is the cost of having a place to lay your head.

“Rental stress is the real cause; people simply have to have somewhere to live. Rent’s the big issue, when you pay an increased weekly amount, then it cuts into all your other spending, and you end up with no money for food,” Bill argued.

The school had also been making an extra effort to educate their students about the tough times faced by many families in the Colour City.

“I think this year, everyone has been able to pitch in a bit more… the good thing about the drive, is that the kids go out and buy the presents themselves,” Mr Harrison said.

“This term, we also donated to Food Care and packed hampers for the service, they’ve also gone to meet community members who are struggling, which is instructive for them,” he added.

On this recurring theme, Vinnies food van volunteer Margaret Wendelin said that the service has witnessed a 20 per cent increase in need in recent times.

“We do about five stops, Mondays and Wednesdays, places like Kenna Hall, the Kurim Complex, Spring Street, a few other places,” Margaret said.

“Wherever we are needed, we go,” she concluded.