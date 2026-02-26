A huge weekend of live, local music is the best way to describe Orange’s newest music festival, Vicstock, as it comes to life at the Victoria Hotel!

A collaboration between local music promoters Off The Tracks and Groove Kitchen, Vicstock is a true grassroots festival, featuring a massive lineup of some of the best local and regional acts over three packed days, scheduled for February 27-March 1, and it’s all completely free!

The party gets underway at 8pm Friday at the Victoria Hotel with 6 Fish, Broken Ashtray and then Can-Ape playing til late.

Saturday sees a full afternoon and evening of music across two stages, kicking off at 12 noon with Talara, Dan Woelk Trio, Lily Elliott, Dr TAOS & the Disorderlies, Pharlaps Heart, Reverend Hawthorn & the Hand of Law, Sam Bucca Band, Odd Dogs, Liquid Culture, and Where’s Jimmy?

Bringing Vicstock to a close on Sunday will be the open participation Vicstock Jugband Jam, a showcase of JAM Orange artists No Motor, Cicada Club, High Tone Pants, and Felix Albert & the Gentlemanly Two.

“The bands are all geared up for it and they're all excited, I think there is a bit of a buzz around it,” said Vicstock co-founder Craig Mills of Groove Kitchen.

Together with Esther-rose Parton and Ben Landers of the monthly music night, Off The Tracks, Craig said they wanted Vicstock to be a true celebration of the region’s live music scene and a chance for people to get out and discover their new favourite acts.

“These are all some of the best musicians in the area,” added Esther-rose. “There's a lot of acts people will know, like Where’s Jimmy? or the High Tone Pants, but if you don't know, jump on the socials, check them out, pick your time slot, and come down!

“Friday night's going to be a nice rockin’ show, a bit of psychedelic. Saturday, you're going to get a bit of everything. We’ll have both stages going and we want to pack the pub out!”

On Sunday, Craig said the community have a chance to get involved through the Vicstock Jugband Jam.

“Ken Smith from the Cicada Club is running that, and he'll have instruments, kazoos and ukuleles and other things, and anyone can participate and say they played at Vicstock,” Craig said.

Being a completely free event, people are welcome to come and go as they please over the weekend.

And kids are welcome throughout the day, Esther-rose added.

“We definitely welcome it. Let them take to the dance floor too!,” she said. “Vicstock really is an all-day, all-night event for everyone! We really hope to get not just bands and their fans, but everyone. We want people to just pop in, come and go as they please. There'll be lots of food options, lots of music and lots of good vibes!”

To find out more about Vicstock and for band bios and links to music, follow Off The Tracks and Groove Kitchen on Facebook. The Vicstock program can be found on the opposite page.