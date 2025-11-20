Once again there are several Stars, so we will commence with a look at the Monday 7.30pm league where Aaron Cantrill scored 163 over average, to be followed by Cody Frecklington from the Wednesday 7.30pm league who scored 161 over average, next up there was Travis McMahon from the Wednesday 6.20pm league with 153 over average and he was followed by Steven McConnell from the Tuesday Scratch Singles who scored 110 over average. Next in line was Chelsea McLennan from the Friday juniors who scored 105 over average and finally, there was James Barlow from the Friday 6.00pm league with 104 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Aaron Cantrill from the Monday 7.30pm league who scored that wonderful 163 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of the three practice games was Khye Downey who scored an admirable 247 (PB).

There were plenty trying outdo Khye among them being Justin Smart 243, Steven McConnell 221, Luke Hannon 214, Marco Leung 216, Steve Eslick 223, Hayden Swallow 244, Travis McMahon 300, Nicholas Culverson 214 (PB), Brody Jadezak 232, Sam Bennett 225, Joshua Harmon 220, Kane Spirit-Jones 211,Tony Williamson 213, Matt Carroll 202, Milo Lees 212, Darius Thurtell 212, Isaac Clifton 201 (PB), Hudson Howard 211, Blair Morris 216, Connor Muir 215, Neville Barden 220, Aaron Cantrill 220 and Blake Frecklington 247.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Noah Alcorn who scored a great 153 (PB). As this score was 63 over average Noah was named Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

As usual there were plenty trying to beat among them being Chelsea McLennan 178, Hannah McLennan 158, Brayden Davies 179, Paul Chate 170, James Barlow 180, Damo Barrett 193, Michael Dunworth 170, Ricky Davis 146, Caelan Hines 142, Greg Dean 153, Marilyn Brouwers 142 (PB), Marisa Belmonte 182, Chris Brown 174, Rhonda Boardman 168, Gae Claydon 173, Derek Metzger 182, Jan Duff 176, Dot Richards 119, Graham Culverson 171, Isaac Perry 182, Samson Hammond 192, Craig Lamberti 109, Nicole Merritt 119 and Adrian Baker 164.

Not to be ignored there was also Tracey Gavin 180, Leanne Hovey 153, Xavier Rowley 124, Archie Bourke 107, Caitlin Edwards 143, Rocco Bonnici 155, Nate Carpenter 138, Jade O’Connor 139, Cody Frecklington 199, Tori Downey 190, Nick Millar 187, Michael Selmes 194, Jill Beadle 171, Judy Murphy 156, Michelle Carroll 170, Levi Jones 109 and Colby Hogan 156.

The second Female of Note for November and next in queue hoping for the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Marilyn Brouwers, whose score of 142 (PB) was 55 over average.

The second Man of the Moment for November and next in line praying to win the Voucher from Guys Cuts was Travis McMahon whose score was 300 (not a PB) was 91 over average and part of his 153 over average for the series.

