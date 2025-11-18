Hello Bowlers,

Attention, our AGM will be held on Saturday, 13 December. Time to be announced later.

Member fees are due and can be paid at the Country Club.

The pennant nomination sheet is in the alcove if you are interested in playing.

Tuesday Socials were cancelled due to the inclement weather.

On Saturday, we had 13 social bowlers and proudly representing our club at Millthorpe’s Black Dog Fundraiser were 15 members of the club.

Raffle winner was Col Rosser. Lucky Rink winners were Jim Duffy and Matt Gamble.

Sunday Singles Championships results:

Kev Kelly 25 def Marty Rickards 9.

Brad Lamont 25 def Roy Leonard 8.

Geoff Lockwood 25 def Matt Gamble 21.

Phil McGarity 25 def Peter Lange 19.

Thank you to all the players, especially the markers over the weekend — very much appreciated.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

Saturday 15 November and Tuesday 1 November please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Etiquette tip:

Players' Code Of Conduct asks that you maintain a high standard of personal behaviour at all times.

Happy bowling.