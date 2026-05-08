A perfect autumn day provided optimum bowling conditions last Tuesday at Orange City.

Three-bowl triples and Pairs were played across five rinks in the Women's social bowls competition.

Winners on the day were drawn from the cards, and Maria Cudars and skip Mary Carr took the spoils. The lucky losers also drawn from the cards were Pat Swain, Peter Lord and skip Jenny Macdouall.

President's Day will be held next week, so get your names down as our permanent list will not apply for this day. Jenny Lennon's perpetual Spider, Dawn Sutton's lucky coin and Kay Kennedy's President's bowl will all be played for at 10am, followed by games of three-bowl triples.

Thinking of those on our sick and or injured list and wishing you all a speedy recovery.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so we hold free coaching sessions by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.