Cavaliers Golf News:

Only five Cavalier golfers braved the icy conditions on Sunday morning. Some might say that they are crazy !

The scores reflected the difficulty the players faced. Graham Moose Tilston continued his recent improving form, recording an easy win with a net 36.5, 2nd place was filled by Chris Lynch with a net 39. No Third place or the encouragement award was presented.

NTPs: 3rd-N/A, 5th-N/A, 6th - Michael McGovern. (Michael recorded an excellent birdie)

Cavs will play their usual 9-hole round next Sunday.

Happy golfing and have a great week!