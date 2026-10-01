The stage is set as more than 100 of NSW's best karters travel to Orange for the NSW State Championship this October long weekend returning to the venue for the first time since 2017.

Orange Kart Club, the oldest continually licensed track in NSW, has hosted a string of significant events over the decades, including the 1989 National Championships, the 2003 Junior State Championship and the 2017 State Championship. It's a club well used to the big occasion, and this weekend, October 2-4, it adds another chapter to that history.

"Orange hosted an excellent round of the Dunlop Kart Stars Championship in September," said Russell Becker, Karting NSW General Manager. "The track is known for its complexity, and combined with the quality of the field we've got this weekend, this will certainly be a State Championship to remember."

The Karting NSW State Championship has been held on the October long weekend since the 1990s, with the coveted Blue Plate the ultimate prize on offer to whichever driver comes out on top. For many of the state's rising talents, a State Championship title at Orange is the first serious marker on the road to a professional motorsport career.

With more than 100 high quality entries across the weekend, competition is expected to be fierce from lights to flag, with drivers pushing to make their mark on one of the most demanding circuits in the state.

Practice commences Friday, qualifying from 9am Saturday with racing throughout the weekend. Spectator entry is free. Orange Kart Track is located on Perc Griffith Way, Orange.