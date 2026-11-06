Cavaliers Golf News:

Another fantastic weekend for golf with the rain coming mostly Saturday night.

Cavaliers played for their Monthly Medal & the contest was extremely close with only half a shot separating the top three players.

Chris Lynch came out on top with a 36 off the stick to record a net 32 defeating Charlie Ginty who played well having 47 off the stick to also finish with a net 32 on a countback, third place was filled by Dave Watts who recorded a fine 41 off the stick and a net 32.5.

Please explains have been issued for some golfers who were noticeable absentees from Sunday's event !

NTPs: 3rd- Chris Lynch, 5th- Charlie Ginty, and 6th- Chris Lynch.

The Encouragement award was collected by Tony Ford ( YLB )

Happy Golfing and have a great week !