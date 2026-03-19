Last Tuesday, Duntryleague Women Golfers played an ‘Irish Team Stableford’, which was an eighteen-hole competition.

It was played in teams of four, with the best Stableford score recorded for the team on holes 1 to 6, the best two scores for the team on holes 7 to 12, and the best three scores for the team on holes 13 to 18. All in all, it made for an interesting day, played on a beautiful course and in good company.

The generous sponsors for the day were members Robin Thompson, Sally Gordon, and Ros Davis. Thank you all.

And the winning team on 89 points, as per Irish Stableford calculations, was: Sue Wild, Wendy Reid, Erana Swain, and Fran Holmes.

The runners up were Denise Watts, Jenny Cutler, Isabel Weston, and Kezz Brett on seventy-nine points. Congratulations all.

Sunday, March 15, is the first of four rounds of the Women’s Championship, and Tuesday, March 17, is the second round as well as the March Monthly Medal day.