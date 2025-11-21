Hello Bowlers,

AGM Attendance sheet is out on the shelf in the alcove. Can members please put their name down, please, for catering purposes. After the AGM on the 13th December, there will be a BBQ lunch and a game of triples with hams to win.

Tuesday, the 16th December, the raffle prizes are hams.

Christmas Pairs will be held on the 20th of December.

Also, the Pennants Availability sheet and the Nomination sheet for positions for next year are also available on the shelf in the alcove or ask Jim Finn.

Congratulations go to Nev Seton, Greg Campbell and Phil McGarity for qualifying for the Senior Regional team that will compete in February 2026, for the Mid West.

Also, congratulations go to Women’s member Judy Adams for becoming the OESC Senior Sportsperson of the year, a well-deserved accomplishment. Judy has had many roles in her lawn bowling career. This trophy is a testament to that.

Tuesday Socials had 30 bowlers.

Raffle winners were: Simon Kempson and Neil Higgins.

Lucky rink winners were: Brian Hutchinson, Bruce Warbuton and Dave Ryan.

Unfortunates were: Doug Nonnemacher, Jim Clemow and Bill Keogh.

Jackpot was not won.

Saturday, we had 24 social bowlers and 1 Singles Championships games.

The championship game was Geoff Lockwood vs Phil McGarity, and the score was Geoff 25 – Phil 14. By all accounts, it was a very good game.

Congratulations to Geoff and commiserations to Phil.

Raffle winner was Nev Seton.

Lucky Rink winners were: Maree Haigh Cole, P.A. Baker and Nev Seton.

Unfortunates were: Jim Hill, Peter Griffith and Justin Whaley.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

Tuesday 18th and Saturday 22nd, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11.30pm for a 12.30pm start.

Bowls Etiquette tips:

Bowlers are to dress appropriately on and off the green.

Happy bowling.