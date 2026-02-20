Let get started with a look at the Stars, firstly there’s Jack Webb from the Thursday 7.30pm with 183 over average, followed by Brody Jadezak from the Wednesday 6.20pm league with 151 over average, then came Ron Quinlan from the Thursday 9.45am league with 130 over average, and finally there is Rachel Sorrenson from the Friday 6pm league with 105 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was obviously Jack Webb, who scored that fantastic score of 183 over average for the series.

This week’s High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Hudson Howard who scored a staggering 257 (PB).

Of course there were several trying to beat Hudson among these were Brock Gallagher 215, Blair Morris 215, Travis McMahon 290, Damien Christoff 234, Cody Frecklington 207 (PB), Brody Jadezak 279, Nathaniel Mason 223, Steve Eslick 255, Josh Thornton 236, Bayley Swallow 209, Alec Gaeta 217, Xavier Mason 234, Tash Brett 223, Lachlan Turner 248, Josh Johnstone 238, Dean Wells 235, Matt Govier 213, Patrick Govier 211and Janine Formby 201 (PB).

This week's Almost Made it Hero and winner of the voucher from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Brayden Davies, who scored an admirable 187 (PB).

There were plenty feeling the pangs of hunger among them being Bradley Johnson 139, Felicity Moller 134, Rachel Sorrenson 159, Rehana Bonney 124, Keilan Holder 165, Margaret West 148, Sue Pagett 171, Craig Broome 168, Marilyn Brouwers 120, Verona Gavin 190, Dianne Apps 145, Jan Duff 161, Barbara Coull 147 and David Jameson 197.

Not to be ignored there was also Doris Richards 119, Jill Beadle 176, Travis Johns 115, Noah Ferrier 163, Dustin Mason 129, James Roberts 144, Brittany Mason 142, Clair Hawkins 144, Joshua Harman 198, Sharnie Jones 126, Cooper Klose 126, Will Mastronardi 189, Taylor Clarke 199, Noah King 194 and Kevin Fruin 180.

Finally there was also Ron Quinlan 198, Yvonne Daniels 152, Gary Hildebrandt 166, Corey Harmer 129, David Hughes 158, Evan Veitch 171, Lucas Grabham 186 (PB), Oliver Veitch 192, Nic Culverson 191, Jack Flintoff 161, Lucas Fisher 179, Willow Fisher 161, Flynn Fisher 117, Kerry Hogan 159, Riley Gilbert 143, Keenan Hogan 148, Jacinda Wood 196 and Adrian Bowyer 183.

Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Lucas Grabham who scored a wonderful 186 (PB), which was 78 over average.

The second Female of Note for February and next inline hoping for the Gift Certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Rachel Sorrenson who scored 159 which was 44 over average and part of her 105 over average for the series.

The second Man of the Moment hoping to win the voucher from Guys Cuts was Hudson Howard who scored that great 157 (PB), which was 80 over average.