Quite a number of Stars this week, so let’s get going looking at Oscar Christofferson from the Thursday 7.30pm league who scored 181 over average, he was followed by Evan Veitch from the Thursday Juniors with 180 over average then came Cohen Knight from Wednesday 6.20pm with 179 over average, Nicholas Culverson from Junior Singles Challenge 137 over average, Justin Smart from Monday 10.00am 131 over average, Casey Perry from Tuesday 7.30pm 121 average, Nathaniel Mason from Wednesday 7.30pm 110 over average and finally Hugo Belmonte from Monday Juniors105 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Oscar Christofferson who scored 181 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Evan Vietch who scored 273 (PB). As this score was 118 over average Evan was named Junior of the week and winner of the free game from the tenpin bowl and the fourth Man of the Moment for September hoping to the voucher Guys Cuts.

Of course there plenty trying to beat Evan among them being Justin Smart 251, Greg Shapter 214, Hugo Belmonte 233, Isaac Perry 203, Blair Morris 219, Koen Roberts 220, Jordan Trenholm 205, Travis McMahon 279, Matthew Woodham 209, Casey Perry 279, Lachlan Turner 235, Cohen Knight 220, Josh Thornton 226, Steve Eslick 246, Nathaniel Mason 258, Nick Millar 203, Khye Downey 232, Xavier Mason 208, Monique Slaczka 228, Blake Frecklington 257, Oscar Christofferson 246, Janita Perry 201, Ben Lees 235 and Brock Gallagher 233.

As usual there a few trying hard among them being Jacob French 212, Mason Southwell 218, Aaron Clarke 214, Patrick Govier 231, Liam Whitton 224, Robert Morris 201 and Jack Webb 229.

The Almost Made Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Levi Jones who scored a marvellous 184 (PB).

There were plenty feeling the pangs of hunger among them Kruz Carnie 136, Matt Harris 163, Layla Clough 144, Michaela Rapley 166, Samson Taplin 195, Helen Newling 155, Shirley Dive 169, Michael Carroll 165, Leslie Murphy 163, Graham Culverson 178, Gary Arthur 150, Jupitah Fieldus 133 (PB), John Burton 187, Damien Perry 185, Mel Keen 162, Michelle Carroll 187, Lachlan Budd 123 (PB), Harper Patterson 92 (PB), Julie Swallow 184, Nicholas Culverson 194, Jenny Solling 161, Tahlia Brown 182, Jacqui Smith 134, Verona Gavin 196, Tazmin Brown 168, Felicity Caldwell 170 (PB), Lachlan Turner 162 and Oliver Davis 180.

The fourth Female of Note for September, and hoping for the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions, was Felicity Caldwell, who scored 170 (PB), which was 55 over average.