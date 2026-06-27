Wentworth Women's Golf News: Results for June 17, 2026 — 18-hole stroke, June Monthly Medal

Cool but fine weather attracted 35 players and the course played hard for some but not others.

Monthly Medal winner with a net 66 was Ophelia Heffernan. Ophelia played one of her best rounds and was very pleased with her game and, of course, the win. Congratulations on a wonderful round!

A Grade winner with a net 70 was Lee Pickett, who played steady golf and putted well to secure her win. Runner-up with a net 71 was Helen Laffey, who also struck the ball well. Third place went to Helen Ross with a net 74.

B Grade winner with a net 69 was Leslie Wright. Leslie hit her straps today and played some wonderful golf — well done! Runner-up with a net 72 was Alice McKeowen, who played very well. Third place went to Kerry Bruton with a net 75.

C Grade winner was Liz Mitchell, who finished with a net 73. Liz played some magnificent golf and was excited with her win. Runner-up was Leone Dalton with a net 75, and third place went to Helen Hubbard, also with a net 75.

Scratch winners were A Grade Katrina Ferris 89, B Grade Jan Moad 101 and C Grade Shirley Hyde 112.

Nearest the Pins were won by Helen Laffey (5th) and Sandra Jarman (6th), and the Drive and Pitch by Katrina Ferris (9th) and Lee Pickett (17th).

Ball Competition winners were Janet Davenport, Val Lynch, Vicki Burke, Annie Beaumont and Judy Brewer.

The Pennant Match v West Wyalong has been postponed from this Friday to next Wednesday. These matches will hit off behind our competition. Competition players, please make sure you are at the tee and ready to hit off on time. Also, a reminder that if the Pennant Matches catch up to you, please call them through.

Next week we will be playing 18-hole Stableford.

Have a great week.