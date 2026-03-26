Orange City women contested their monthly Open Trophy last Tuesday. Three points for a win and one point for each end won was the criteria for the day. The winners on the day came in on seventeen points, they were the team of Lyn Wittig, Roslyn McGroder and skip, Mary Carr. Runners up on 16 points were, Pat Stedman and skip, Sue Moloney.

Raffle winners on the day were, Mary Carr taking first place, Maria Crawford, second place and Sheryl Jenkins third.

The 100 Club was also drawn with Pat Stedman first prize, Chris Brand second and Pat Swain third.

With the Major Singles fast approaching, please be aware that you must be affiliated with Bowls NSW to compete in this Championship.

Twilight bowls are held each Wednesday evening at 6pm, names in by 5:30 please.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so we have free coaching by an accredited coach each Wednesday morning at 10am, or by appointment, text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact the Orange City Bowling Club.