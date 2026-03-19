Last week, Orange City women were back on the greens after a two-week break due to the Golden Eagle tournament and wet weather.

Twenty-one women played over four rinks on a beautiful Autumn day.

Winners of the day, drawn from the cards were the team of: Laurel Duffy, Jenny Lowe and Skip, Helen Lord. The lucky losers also drawn from the cards were: Margo Fairbairn, Ann Kelly and Skip, Nerida Black.

Raffle Winners were, Marianne Boers taking 1st place, Robyn Doyle 2nd place and A Kelly 3rd place.

Orange City women took on Orange Ex-Services' Country Club women in round six of the Women's Regional Pennant last Thursday at OCBC. All players played well and the individual rink scores were very close at times. The Country Club girls won the day with a total score of seven points. They will now progress to the next level of Regional play, and we wish them well. Commiserations to our girls from Orange City and Canowindra Women's Club. Hopefully we will be back again in next season's pennants. Thank you to all the scorers, managers and umpires that volunteer their time to make it all possible.

Come along and enjoy a game of twilight bowls, held each Wednesday night at 6pm. Names in by 5:30 please.

Thinking of trying lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching for beginners by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact Orange City Bowling Club.