Orange City Women's Bowls Notes: Orange City women were finally back on the greens last week after being washed out for the previous four weeks.

The semi-finals of the Major Pairs were played, with Sue Moloney and Helen Lord winning over Kristeen Oates and Kay Kennedy. Sheryl Jenkins and Nerida Black also won in their game over Jenny Macdouall and Maria Crawford in a very tight affair with only a one-shot margin. That will see Sheryl Jenkins and Nerida Black take on Sue Moloney and Helen Lord in the final. Good luck and good bowling to both teams!

Open Trophy Day was also contested on the day with the Championships included.

The winners of the day on sixteen points were the team of Sue Moloney and Helen Lord, and the runners-up, very close behind on fifteen points, were the team of Sylvia Tattersall, Karen Bouffler and Nerida Black.

The Raffle winner on the day was Pam Gersbach, second prize went to Sheryl Jenkins, and third prize was won by Robyn Wright.

Thank you to all our Cub members who support our raffles and 100 Club through the week, and also to all the generous OCBC members who support our 100 Club on Friday nights. Your patronage is greatly appreciated.

Thinking about taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club on 63622533.