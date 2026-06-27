Cavaliers Golf News:

Last Sunday was washed out, and no golf was played. Wentworth was again very wet and muddy, but the Cavaliers managed to complete their game.

Paul Baker returned from his overseas trip to revel in the wet conditions and record an impressive victory with a net 30. Second place went to Soc O'Connor with a net 34.5, third place went to the forever suffering Parramatta supporter, Billy Clingham, with a net 35.

The encouragement award was again collected by Graham Moose Tilston, whose recent form slump has continued.

NTPs: 3rd- N/A, 5th- Chris Lynch, 6th - Soc O'Connor.