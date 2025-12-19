Event: 18-Hole Stroke, December Monthly Medal.

The Monthly Medal winner with an incredible net 63 was Robyn Cannon. She really hit top form today and played some extremely good shots... great golfing Robyn! Congratulations on your win.

A Grade winner with a brilliant net 68 was Taua Holmes, who was in top form. Well done, Taua. Runner-up was Di Selwood, also with a very good score of net 68, just pipped on a count-back, and third went to Helena Ross with a solid display finishing with net 71.

B Grade winner was Leslie Wright with a magnificent net 68. Leslie was very happy with her game and is in some wonderful form. Runner-up was Marg Hobby, who played some magic shots. She also finished with a net score of 68, just beaten on a count back. Well played. Third place went to Laurell Gassmann, not far away with a good score of net 69.

C Grade winner was Susan Hutchinson with a sizzling net 66. Susan played some very steady golf today and was very excited with her game. Congratulations on a great score. Runner-up was Annie Beaumont on net 70. She has been in the winner’s circle of late, well done. Third place went to Janet Davenport with a well-played net 73.

Scratch winners were: A Grade Lee Pickett 86; B Grade Alice McKeowen 92; and C Grade Kerrie Rossetto 104.

Nearest the pins were won by Di Selwood (3rd), Kerrie Rossetto (6th), and Ros Fuller (13th).

Drive & Pitch was won by Rachel Kelly (9th) and Robyn Newey (17th).

Ball competition winners were: Leslie Wright, Kerry Bruton, Trish Harvey, Shirley Buckler, Jan Moad and Cindy White.

Next week is our Christmas Cheer Day 18-Hole Stableford. Christmas Hams are on the line! Wear your best Christmas attire and decorate your carts and buggies. It is also our Presentation Day after golf, so if you can stay, it would be wonderful to be able to congratulate our 2025 winners.

A reminder: if you have any credit or ball credits in the Pro Shop, spend them or order by December 31. Credits from December 2 will carry over to 2026.

The ladies' Christmas party was a wonderful night, and the theme of 'Boots and Bling' brought out some creativity in everyone.

Enjoy your week!