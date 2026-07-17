Duntryleague Women’s Golf News:

Almost 70 women celebrated winter at Duntryleague on Tuesday with a day of golf followed by lunch at the clubhouse. While the weather was not a typical winter’s day, everyone appreciated the crisp, sunny conditions that made for excellent golfing.

The day featured an Alpine Shootout with a shotgun start, with teams of four competing in a 4BBB event. The winning team, with an outstanding score of 94 points, was Sally Gordon, Janine Bessen, Jenny Milner and Sue Wild. Congratulations to the winners on a terrific performance. Runners-up, just one point behind on 93, were Julie Mendham, Elaine Cusack, Kerrie Wood and Narelle Davidson. Third place, also on 93 points but decided on a countback, went to Narelle Provost, Pat Pellow, Lisa Cobb and Sandra Foy. The day was generously sponsored by Helen Goodacre, Rhonda Bloomfield and, in memory of the late Janice Pritchard. Their support helped make the Winter Wonderland event another enjoyable and successful day for all involved.