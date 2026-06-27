Duntryleague Women’s Golf News:

Last Tuesday, a large contingent of women played in near-perfect conditions. We women golfers have been waiting for the sun to shine on us, and even though it was a foggy start to the day, the sun did shine eventually!

A group of women members, called the “Country Duntry Girls” were our sponsors for the day. They are Cheryl Bennett, Judy Royal, Marg Ogilvy, Jenny Cutler, and Pauline Jani. Thank you so much for your generous support!

Winners for the day were:

Division one: Susan Fenwick with a Stableford score of 36.

Division two: Fran Holmes with a fantastic score of 43.

Division three: Mary Close with an amazing score of 44.

Well done to you all on great golf!