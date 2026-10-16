Orange City Women’s Bowling Club News:

Sunshine, laughter and great bowls for our 21 bowlers on Trophy Day.

This week's Trophy winners for most ends won were drawn from the cards. They were: Lee Sutton, Peter Lord and Maria Cudars on a countback after a draw.

Lucky losers were: Nerida Black, Maria Crawford and Pat Swain.

Lucky door winners were: Pat Swain, Mary Shiels and Cathy Wright.

Lucky raffle tickets were won by: 1st - Mary Shiels; 2nd - Jenny Lowe; and 3rd - Sheryl Jenkins.

We are calling for the minor pairs to be played on 13/10/26. Nominations close on 6/10/26.

Here are our bowling dates to remember:

OCWBC Fiesta Day: 20 October 2026. The theme for the day is Halloween. Please bring morning tea. If you can make it, email OCBCwomens@outlook.com.

Cherry Blossom Mixed Pairs Tournament: 31 October. Unfortunately, this tournament has now been cancelled due to minimal nominations.

Twilight Bowls: Commences Wednesday 7/10/26. Please submit names by 5.00pm for a 6.00pm start. Come on down for a fun night of bowls and laughter.

Melbourne Cup Day: 3/11/26. Put on your best hat and outfit for the day. Sweeps will be conducted before playing bowls. Lunch and games afterwards.

On a sad note, our condolences go to Bernie Diduszko’s family on his recent passing. Bernie was an avid bowler of Orange City Men’s Bowling Club. He will be sadly missed.

We are thinking of those on our sick and or injured list. Wishing you all a speedy recovery.

Is lawn bowls something you were considering? If so, we hold free coaching sessions for beginners by an accredited coach each Wednesday morning at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact the Orange City Bowling Club on 6362 2533.