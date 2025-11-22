On Thursday, November 13th, 18 ladies played three games of triples. Louise, Jane and Verna defeated Vi, Veronica and Denise L with one point separating them. Carol, Phoebe and Annette defeated Kerrie, Helen and Yvonne again one point the difference! Denice T, Lorraine and Julie defeated Val, Donna and Trish.

A reminder that Trish has a list for our Pennants Teams if you would like to put your name down to play.

There is also a list for our Presentation Day to be held at the Country Club on the 4th of December. This will be our last day of bowls for 2025, so I hope to see you all there.

Our best wishes to those who are feeling under the weather – we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30 am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram oesc-womensbowls or Facebook Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Womens Bowls

Have a great week!