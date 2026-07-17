Orange City Women's Bowls News:

Last week Orange City women kicked off their Major Triples Championship, along side the Monthly Trophy Day.

In the Major Triples, Mary Shiels, Kristeen Oates and Skip Helen Lord played well to defeat Jenny Macdouall, Maria Crawford and skip Mary Carr.

The formula for Trophy Day was the highest winning margin and the team of Mary Shiels, Kristeen Oates and skip Helen Lord took the honours. Well played ladies.

The lucky losers on the day were the team of Toosje Webster and Marianne Boers.

Thank you to Sheryl Jenkins for umpiring on the day.

In the Raffle, Pat Nokes took out first prize. Second prize went to Virginia Dunn, and third prize was won by Helen Lord.

Gala Day is almost here, July 21st, so get your winter wonderland gear on and join us for a fun day of bowls, friendship, food, and prizes.

A reminder to all our members that the Orange City Women's AGM will be held on Wednesday the 5th of August at 10am. Morning tea will be provided at 9:30am.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching for beginners each Wednesday morning at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club on 63622533