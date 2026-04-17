Wentworth Women’s Golf played an 18-hole Stableford on April 8, and what a glorious day it was to be out on the course! There were some hot scores across the Grades...

In A Grade Shirley Grenfell finished with a very impressive 38 points. Shirley played some great golf, well done. Runner-up was Robyn Pritchard, who also played some steady golf to finish with 35 points. Robyn has been in some good form, and third place went to Di Selwood, who played nicely to finish with 34 points.

Another player to have hit some form is Robyn Forrester who took out the B Grade honours with a wonderful 39 points. Robyn is playing some nice golf of late, well done. Runner-up was Rachel Kelly, who finished with a well-played 35 points. Rachel has been most consistent over the past couple of weeks and has been hitting the ball well. Third place was Julie Roweth, who also finished with 35 points, just pipped on a countback.

C Grade was won by Jane Gunn with a fantastic 40 points. It was wonderful to see Jane win this Grade with such a great score, well done. Runner-up was Coral Britt, who also played one of her best rounds to finish with 37 points, well played. Third place went to Shirley Hyde with a very nice 34 points.

Nearest the Pins went to Sandra Jarman (3rd), Ros Fuller (5th), Taua Holmes (6th), Kerry Bruton (13th),, and the Drive & Pitch to Jan Moad (9th) and Laurell Gassmann (17th).

Ball Competition winners were Robyn Pritchard, Marianne Gardoll, Janine Gallagher, Laurell Gassmann, Julianne Grant and Susan Hutchinson.

The Individual Match Play games have commenced & when the first round is complete the results will be published.

Our Pennant match v West Wyalong will be played at West Wyalong on Friday, 24th April. The team that will be playing will be notified as soon as possible.

Have a great week!