Orange City Women’s Bowling Club News:

Bowls in springtime for 26 bowlers!

First round of the minor pairs was played on 27/10/26. The winners on the day were: L Wittig and J Lam who play P Nokes and M Johns in the next round.

Lucky winners drawn from the cards were: R Wright, R McGroder and N Black.

Lucky losers were: J Macdouall and M Sweeney

Lucky door winners were: R Wright, N Black and C Fisher.

Lucky raffle tickets: 1st: M Carr; 2nd: M Boers; and 3rd: P Nokes

Welcome to our newest member: Cathy Fisher. We wish you all the best in friendship and bowling.

We are also calling for State 4’s. The list is on the Regional Notice Board in the foyer. Registration is online only.

Twilight Bowls: Wednesday evenings. Names need to be in by 5.00pm for a 6.00pm start. Come on down for a fun night of bowls and laughter.

Unification AGM vote: 17 November 2026 after bowls for fully affiliated members only.

Is lawn bowls something you were considering? If so, we hold free coaching sessions for beginners by an accredited coach each Wednesday morning at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact the Orange City Bowling Club on 6362 2533.