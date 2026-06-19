More than 100,000 live exotic cockroaches have been seized from a premises in Bathurst, in what is the largest ever seizure of illegal exotic invertebrates in Australia.

The seizure, from a commercial breeder, included Dubia cockroaches, which are used as feeders by reptile owners. There were also Madagascar hissing cockroaches, one of the largest cockroach species in the world, growing up to 7.5 centimetres in length.

The Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) has issued a warning to pet-related businesses and reptile keepers following the seizure, which has an estimated value of up to $200,000.

The department says these species are not legally permitted to be imported into Australia, as their presence may spread disease and harm native wildlife and agriculture. Neither can they legally be kept, bred, or sold, no matter how they were obtained.

“We take our job protecting Australia’s unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously,” a DCCEEW spokesperson said.

“We’re seeing illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches and we’re putting pet businesses and pet owners on notice. If you are found to possess, breed or trade exotic cockroaches such as Dubia cockroaches and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, they will be seized, and you could face penalties under federal law.”

NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Biosecurity Collections are managing the euthanasia and disposal of the seized cockroaches.

The spokesperson said reptile owners who have been using Dubia roaches as feeders are encouraged to seek legal alternatives such as crickets and wood roaches.

For more information, you can call 1800 110 395. To report illegal wildlife activities, visit the DCCEEW website.