Monday, 24.11.2025
House prices surge as city-dwellers flee to the regions

Family law system not safe for Indigenous women: study

Regional towns set to spark from EV charger installing

Electric vehicle chargers will be rolled out across regional hotspots in a bid to attract more visitors to country towns.
The rural mum helping flip the school postcode lottery

Families in remote Australia have little choice but to send their kids to boarding school, a sometimes daunting path one advocate wants rural towns to embrace.
Rex's sale to US aviation business cleared for take-off

An American aviation investor will take over Rex after creditors backed its proposal to buy the regional airline out of voluntary administration.
Country towns rubbish plans to process city's waste

Australia's regions could hold the solution for cities running out of room for rubbish but country communities say they don't want to be a dumping ground.
Japanese courtyard Queenslander leads design winners

A Queenslander cottage extended around a Japanese-inspired courtyard garden is among the winning designs at the National Architecture Awards.
'Pains our producers': Regions urge stop to food waste

With more families needing emergency food relief for longer, charities and politicians are combining to push a bold tax plan to cut farm waste.
