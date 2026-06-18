This Sunday, a group of keen locals are inviting the community to join them for a wintery dip in Gosling Creek reservoir to celebrate the Winter Solstice.

Orange’s Winter Solstice swim was founded ten years ago by friends Harley Smith, Nathan Cutter and Chris Cameron, who, on a whim, decided to take a mid-winter plunge in Lake Canobolas.

“It wasn't ever for any particular reason,” Harley Smith said, thinking back to how it all began.

“Just people who want to embrace life, note the changing of the seasons, and be thankful for the world that we live in!”

It’s a tradition they have kept up ever since, attracting a small but growing cadre of cold water enthusiasts to join them each year.

But for this, the 10th anniversary, Harley said they decided to reach out to Lifeline Central West to help promote their work and maybe inspire others to embrace the experience and bring a little joy to their lives.

“I have always had that in the back of my mind that we're doing this… we feel fantastic doing this. Wouldn't it be good if those people who are having trouble with life got on board and embraced this sort of stuff that's supposed to pick you up and make you feel better? So, we’ve always just wanted to share the love,” he said.

Just as it’s always been, the Orange Winter Solstice Plunge is a free, low-key community gathering, but any donations to support Lifeline’s mental health and suicide prevention work would be greatly appreciated, Lifeline Central West CEO Stephanie Robinson said.

“I get that chill down my spine even thinking about swimming in an Orange winter!” Ms Robinson said, adding that some people are trying to convince her to join in.

“But look, I think it's just great to be part of it… being part of something bigger than you and being part of a community. It's these sorts of things that bring people together; they bring awareness and conversations - and hopefully it's a bit of fun as well!”

“So we're going to have some of our crisis supporters there and hot soup to make sure that everyone's warm afterwards. And, certainly, if anyone wants to have a chat, we'll have resources there and that sort of thing.”

The Orange Winter Solstice Plunge will take place at Gosling Creek Reserve this Sunday, June 21. Participants are asked to meet at 12.30pm for a 1pm plunge.

Organisers also wish to remind people that this is a clothed swim, and there will even be prizes awarded for best winter costumes and best-dressed team.