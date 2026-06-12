Bathurst was the place to be for train enthusiasts over the June long weekend, with our neighbour to the east celebrating 150 years since the arrival of the Main Western Line from Sydney.

It was a weekend of steam-train experiences, with heritage steam locomotive 3526 taking daytrippers to and from Bathurst Station.

Chris Watson of Farmpix took this stunning shot of steam locomotive 3526 between George's Plains and Wimbledon.

Read more about the history rail in this week's Orange City Life (June 11 edition).