OCTEC Director Bruce Hansen has spent a night sleeping rough on the Sydney waterfront, helping raise awareness of homelessness through the Vinnies CEO Sleepout.

The annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout sees hundreds of CEOs, business owners, as well as community and government leaders sleep outdoors to support the many Australians who are experiencing homelessness and people at risk of homelessness.

“As a Director of OCTEC Limited, this is a cause close to my heart,” Hansen said. “I see the need locally, and I wanted to do something personally to contribute.”

Through its partnerships with frontline services, OCTEC sees firsthand the increasing pressures facing the local community, particularly as cost-of-living challenges drive rising demand for assistance, Hansen said.

The Orange Vinnies Van, FoodCare Orange, and the Orange Uniting Church’s hot takeaway meals program — all of which are supported by OCTEC — report overwhelming and growing demand for support in the local community, he said.

And, as an ex-serviceman and RSL member, Hansen is particularly passionate about the impact of homelessness on veterans.

“Research shows that veterans are at greater risk of homelessness compared to the general population,” he said. “Through my involvement with the RSL and ex-service groups, I’ve seen the challenges many face.”

This increased vulnerability is often linked to complex factors such as physical and mental health challenges, difficulties adjusting to civilian employment, and limited support networks after service.

Hansen said his own lived-experience and ongoing connection with veteran communities strengthened his resolve to be involved.

Joining with Orange RSL Sub-Branch President Chris Colvin OAM, Hansen is encouraging strong community support for his fundraising effort.

“We’re calling on RSL members, service organisations, and the people of Orange to donate and help reduce homelessness among veterans and others across NSW,” Bruce said.

“Every night, thousands of Australians experience homelessness — but it doesn’t have to be that way. If people can give even a small amount, it can make a real difference.”

To support Bruce and make a donation to Vinnies, visit his fundraising page: www.ceosleepout.org.au/fundraisers/brucehansen